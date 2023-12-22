Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned 0.19% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,085.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 427,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,166 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,192,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

HTRB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,057. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.