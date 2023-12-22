Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 71,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 32,790.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. 45,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,923. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $633.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

