Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Purchases 3,903 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,349,000 after buying an additional 8,907,776 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,568,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,925,000 after buying an additional 2,271,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,213,810 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.95. 640,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

