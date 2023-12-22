Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $427.01. The stock had a trading volume of 337,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $337.69 and a 1-year high of $427.61. The firm has a market cap of $400.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

