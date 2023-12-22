Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Purchases New Shares in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned 0.06% of iShares CMBS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,358,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after buying an additional 316,548 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 16,152.6% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 108,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 108,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 188.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,528,000.

CMBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.71. 5,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $47.87.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

