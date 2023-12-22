Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,949 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

