Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 3.7% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,073 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,435,000 after buying an additional 874,666 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,850,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after buying an additional 823,226 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,440,000 after buying an additional 704,410 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.22. The stock had a trading volume of 393,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,791. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

