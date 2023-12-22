Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Sells 4,038 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.22. 187,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,169. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $82.01 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average of $94.69.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

