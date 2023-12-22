Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Takes $206,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,621,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Stephens reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ADM traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $71.87. 502,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,970. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $96.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

