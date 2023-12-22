Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after acquiring an additional 284,548 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.91. 1,062,080 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.