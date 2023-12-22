KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Research Coverage Started at New Street Research

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $730.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. Wolfe Research started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $527.94.

KLAC opened at $580.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $523.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.03. KLA has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $593.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

