Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $20.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $20.24 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -134.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,475 shares in the company, valued at $339,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,057.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,777. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after buying an additional 190,343 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after buying an additional 294,143 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

