Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Down 3.3%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $114.19 and last traded at $115.15. Approximately 62,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 270,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.13.

KRYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.95.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

