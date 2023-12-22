Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 106.84% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on KURA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.
Kura Oncology Stock Performance
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000.
Kura Oncology Company Profile
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
