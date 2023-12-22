Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after buying an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,863,000 after acquiring an additional 632,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $777.23. 53,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $658.02. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $399.29 and a 12-month high of $781.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

