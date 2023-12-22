Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,656 Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,790,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,839,000 after buying an additional 149,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 357.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 151,992 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 190,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 95,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000.

FLMI opened at $24.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

