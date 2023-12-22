Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,608,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $113.43 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average of $109.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

