Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VWO stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

