Landmark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.58% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMUB stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.45.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

