Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $908,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 94,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.