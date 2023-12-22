Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $275,000 in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after buying an additional 651,690 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,004,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $53.40 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

