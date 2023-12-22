Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,829 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Shares of ED stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

