Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading Down 4.4%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.26 and last traded at $57.26. Approximately 419,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,049,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lantheus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.