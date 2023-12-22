Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,982 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $436.79. 97,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,105. The firm has a market cap of $138.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.60. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $441.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

