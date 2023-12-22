Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,516 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,873,326 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,203,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.61. The stock had a trading volume of 96,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

