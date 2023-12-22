Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys 29,698 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,698 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.68. 72,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,508. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

