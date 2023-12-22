Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,561 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %

UNP stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.40. The company had a trading volume of 332,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,256. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $245.07. The company has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.47 and a 200 day moving average of $215.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

