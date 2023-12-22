Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,246 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $759.00.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $4.01 on Friday, hitting $828.05. 26,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $775.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $742.35. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $534.01 and a one year high of $841.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

