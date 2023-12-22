Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 82,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,762. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

