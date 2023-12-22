Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 1,788.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,533 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.32% of PennantPark Investment worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 84,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 66,677 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. 176,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $439.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -161.54%.

PNNT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

