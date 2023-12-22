Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,645 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,697,000 after acquiring an additional 472,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 697,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,082,166 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

