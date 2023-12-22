Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.20 Million in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.32% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TPVG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.63. 93,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,386. The firm has a market cap of $383.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.87.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.66 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a positive return on equity of 19.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.05%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Insider Transactions at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, Director Katherine J. Park bought 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $25,221.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,425. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

