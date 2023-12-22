Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $6.33 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,911 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,000. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.7% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

EOG stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.48. The stock had a trading volume of 328,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,080. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

