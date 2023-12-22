Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $776,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 17.9% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Sysco by 2.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 109,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 4.9% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $73.99. 167,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,484. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Stephens dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

