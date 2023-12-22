Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $807,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after acquiring an additional 163,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $90.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,942. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

