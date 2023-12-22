Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 749.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

GLDM traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 690,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,212. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

