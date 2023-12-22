Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.89. 1,457,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,321. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

