Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 127,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Gladstone Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at $106,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 91.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 8.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GLAD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 37,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,358. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $459.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 49.37% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

