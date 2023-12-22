Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,717,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,945,000 after acquiring an additional 131,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,302 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

