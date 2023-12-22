Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $731,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Trading Up 0.5 %

LIN stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $411.18. 142,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,854. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $395.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $199.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

