Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $844,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.8% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

TMO traded up $5.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $532.32. The company had a trading volume of 179,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,907. The company has a market capitalization of $205.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $476.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

