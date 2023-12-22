Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LOW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.92. 485,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.