Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,898 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

NIKE Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $13.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.55. 19,225,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,473,217. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.63. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $165.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

