Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PXD traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.16. 219,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,059. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

