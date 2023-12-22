Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG remained flat at $98.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,178. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

