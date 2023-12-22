Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Gladstone Investment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 11.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. 51,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,198. The stock has a market cap of $484.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.37. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.

Gladstone Investment Increases Dividend

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $20.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

