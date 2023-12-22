Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,037 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 913,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,019. The company has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

