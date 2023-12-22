Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 123,654 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,311,000. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises approximately 6.4% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.87. 31,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

