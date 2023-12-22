Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,040 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $3.57 on Friday, reaching $427.01. 337,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $337.69 and a twelve month high of $427.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.27. The stock has a market cap of $400.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

