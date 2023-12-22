Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,825 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $136.23. 148,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.11. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $137.84.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

